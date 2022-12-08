Bespoke design, elevated living

Beautifully responding to the natural topography of the land, this exceptional home has been designed to work in harmony with its site and elevation. Bathed in sunshine and capturing sweeping views across rolling rural hills and a suburban outlook, this is a residence that feels both grounded and elevated, a true sanctuary of calm.



A labour of love by the current owners, no expense has been spared. Every inch has been meticulously considered, creating a refined balance of form, function, and effortless style. Subtle from the street yet striking in design, the home reveals itself through layers of light, texture, and space.



Flooded with natural light, the main living zone showcases volume, warmth, and seamless indoor-outdoor connection. Expansive glazing and full-height sliding doors frame leafy outlooks and rolling hills beyond, extending the living space onto a sun-soaked entertaining area.



Gas fireplace's provide an inviting focal point, while high ceilings, statement designer lighting, and a calm, considered palette create a space that feels both sophisticated and comfortable.



A centrally located feature staircase anchors multiple flexible living zones, while skylights throughout allow light to move gently through the home, highlighting custom joinery and a playful yet refined balance of light and dark tones.

Designed to bring the outdoors in, sliding doors feature throughout, with three of the four bedrooms enjoying direct exterior access.



Accommodation is exceptional, offering four genuine double bedrooms, perfectly suited to families, guests, or those wanting flexibility for work-from-home living. The master suite is a true oasis, capturing beautiful natural light and tranquil outlooks, and is complemented by a generous walk-in wardrobe with skylight and a beautifully appointed ensuite, a private retreat you'll look forward to coming home to. The second bedroom also enjoys its own tastefully designed ensuite, ideal for guests, teenagers, or extended family, providing comfort and privacy without compromise. All four bedrooms have spacious built in wardrobes.



A main family bathroom downstairs is equally impressive, featuring statement wallpaper and stunning tiled finishes, creating a space that feels elevated and design-led. All bathrooms include underfloor heating, ensuring year-round comfort and a touch of everyday luxury.



The layout is highly adaptable for a wide range of buyers, complemented by a cleverly positioned home office at the front of the house.



Outside you will find a beautifully landscaped, resort-style garden designed for low-maintenance living and maximum impact. A curved timber boardwalk winds through lush, established planting, creating a peaceful, private walkway and a real sense of arrival. At the rear of the section, the elevated summer house offers a peaceful retreat with a day bed and a sweeping rolling/suburban outlook. A perfect spot for reading, relaxing, or simply soaking in the serenity.



The garden is filled with layered tropical and native greenery, textured grasses, bold architectural plants and mature trees, offering year-round colour, structure and privacy. Soft landscape lighting highlights the planting in the evenings, adding warmth and ambience, while the well-planned layout makes the outdoor spaces feel both tranquil and expansive. Energy efficiency is a standout, with thermally broken, dual colour joinery, excellent solar gain, and solar panels ensuring year-round comfort.



Outdoor living is equally impressive, with a north-facing covered entertaining area featuring travertine tiles, outdoor heaters, and an outdoor fire, the ultimate all-seasons setting. From relaxed evenings by the fire to long lunches with friends, this is an entertainer's dream with sweeping views as the backdrop.



An exceptionally high-quality, bespoke home unlike anything else on the market.

11 Oates Street is an experience, not just an address.

Featured on Home and Garden New Zealand Magazine: https://www.thepost.co.nz/home-property/360904773/couples-light-and-lovely-take-dunedin-new-build